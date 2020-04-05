Franklin county sheriff investigating possible homicide near Eltopia

ELTOPIA,WA-The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent homicide near Eltopia. Yesterday afternoon, Franklin County Sheriffs responded to a house where they located the body of a 19-year-old male, his name is not being released because his family has not been contacted. Franklin County Sheriffs say their preliminary investigation indicates the victim may have died of gunshot wounds, but an autopsy is planned. Three people have been arrested on unrelated charges, but are persons of interests in the investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you