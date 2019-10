FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Connell Police Department are no longer working together.

This is after a Connell Police officer made a complaint against a sheriff's deputy.

This new agreement has been in place since early September. The officer filed the complaint last month; Sheriff Jim Raymond wouldn't say what happened.

Deputies and officers are to only work together in emergency situations, and they won't do joint-agency trainings anymore.