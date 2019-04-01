FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Investigators say a woman missing from her home north of Pasco is likely a murder victim and authorities are looking for two suspects.

stolen vehicle

Family members reported 54-year-old Estela Torres Rodriguez missing early Friday. She was last seen at her home Thursday morning, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.

At noon Monday, the sheriff's office said deputies now believe she may have been killed at the home.

Homicide victim Estela Torres Rodriguez

Homicide victim Estela Torres Rodriguez

The sheriff's office says her body may have been loaded into her SUV, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous with Washington license plate BGM-1666.

Deputies are looking for two suspects, her husband, 63-year-old Tiburcio Larios Rodriquez and her son, 34-year-old Clemente Rodriguez Torres.

homicide suspects

Homicide suspects: Clemente Rodriguez Torres (left), Tiburcia Rodriguez (right).

Her son is aware that police are looking for him, and authorities described her husband as "running from police." Both are believed to be armed, according to deputies.

Tags

Recommended for you