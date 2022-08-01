FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -
Primary Elections in Washington are tomorrow, with two candidates running for Franklin County Sheriff.
Candidate Chris Turner faces incumbent Jim Raymond who has been in office for eight years.
Turner, ex Connell Police Chief, says that he's running for sheriff because he wants to "humanize the badge."
He feels that when people look at a person in uniform they're hesitant to talk to them. He doesn't want an official's rank or title to intimidate them when building relationships with the community.
Raymond says this will be his last time running for county sheriff after 32 years in law enforcement. He wants to continue working with citizens to protect their sense of safety in Franklin County.
According to Raymond, there have been no job openings in the department "on the road" in the past two years. He says that this is rare in law enforcement right now, and speaks highly of the men and women in the sheriff's office.
Turner is prioritizing animal control in the county. He says he wants to deal with dogs left stray in the county by giving the citizens in the rural area a place to take dogs- with no questions asked.
The County Sheriff position is the only elected law enforcement official in the state.
Both candidate encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote and to do so before tomorrow, August 2nd, at a 8 p.m.
