YAKIMA, WA- The Franklin pool in Yakima will cancel evening swims due to staffing shortages.
The pool was open Monday through Friday for evening swimming from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager said it will only close temporarily until they find more staff members.
Franklin Pool at 2102 Tieton Drive, re-opened to the public on June 10th after having been closed for all of 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. Capacity at Franklin Pool is limited to 50 percent, about 200 swimmers.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/aquatics/ or call 575-6035 for more information.