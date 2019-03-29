PASCO, WA - Franklin PUD wants to inform customers that they may see a higher than normal electric bill for the month of March.

Due to severe weather and large amounts of snow obstructing access to yards and meters, some February meter reads had to be estimated rather than physically recording the actual amount of power a customer used. Estimating customer usage is based on the previous year’s usage during the same period – and since the weather was not as severe in 2018, some bills could have been estimated on the low side. This may cause a larger than usual March bill once actual usage is calculated and billed. Customers should expect to receive these bills through mid-April.

Franklin PUD still manually reads approximately 30,000 each month with a team of eight meter readers.

Customers who have questions about their bill or need to make payment arrangements can call Franklin PUD’s Customer Service Department at 509-547-5591.