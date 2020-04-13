FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - METER READERS STARTING EARLIER
Beginning this morning, Franklin PUD meter readers started walking their routes as early as 5:45 a.m. This will allow for less contact with the public and will protect both meter readers and Franklin PUD customers.
“Because of the state’s stay at home order - we’re finding our meter readers are coming into contact with customers more often while they are walking their routes in the afternoon. We felt like the best course of action is to start reading meters earlier. This allows us to navigate faster with less public contact,” said Mike Gonzalez, Sr. Public Affairs Manager for Franklin PUD.
SOME READS MAY BE ESTIMATED
Due to COVID-19 restrictions we were unable to send staff out to read some meters within our service territory during the month of March and into April. Because of this, you may receive an estimated bill.
To determine if your meter has been estimated look for the “E” in the blue bar that contains meter read information on your bill. If your bill has been estimated, please follow the guidelines on the front page of our website under “News & Events” or reach out to our Customer Service Department at 509-547-5591.