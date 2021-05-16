FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA-
Franklin PUD has a new program that's helping people with overdue rent or utility bills get back on track.
The program is federally funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Franklin County received 18 million dollars of this federal funding and allocated some to Franklin PUD for this purpose.
They've been working with the county as well as human services to make this happen.
Mike Gonzalez is the Public Affairs Director at Franklin PUD.
"Right now we cant turn you off-number one because of the moratorium and number two, that's not part of our mission and values at Franklin PUD. Were a community-owned public power entity. We're community members and we want to see the best for our customers," said Gonzalez.
He says some customers owe thousands of dollars and this funding is here to help people who need it.
To be eligible, you must be a renter and have a previous outstanding balance. If you don't qualify--you can ask about payment plans.
At this point, the assistance is only for renters not for businesses, however, Gonzalez says they're working on that with Franklin County.
The first step is to call their reps to find out if you qualify at (509) 547- 5591.
You don't have to be an American citizen to qualify.