PASCO, WA – Due to public health concerns regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) Franklin PUD will close to the public. Franklin PUD provides an essential service to the community and recognizes that keeping everyone healthy is important in the continuance of providing that service.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Franklin PUD will close the walk-in customer service area, including the use of the auditorium, to help minimize the health risks to customers and employees. Assistance by phone will still be available in both English and Spanish. Customers can call the customer service department at 509-547-5591.