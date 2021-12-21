Franklin PUD warns of door-to-door scams

The Franklin Public Utility District office is warning customers of an increase in scams, both through phone calls and in-person. There have been reports of individuals going door to door claiming to be solar installers with Franklin PUD, offering incentives or deals. They will try to scare or pressure you into making decisions then and there.
“We are NOT working with any solar companies and do not endorse or recommend specific solar installers to our customers,” said the Franklin PUD alert. “Remember the old saying ‘if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.’”
Franklin PUD asks that anyone who is unsure about their interaction calls at 509-547-5591. If they leave a number, do not call that instead. Confirm with Franklin PUD to be sure.