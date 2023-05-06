‘Freaky-looking’ fanged fishes found on Oregon beaches

This combo from photos provided by Miranda Crowell shows lancetfish that washed ashore on the 72nd street beach entrance and the cove in Roads End, Lincoln City, Ore., on April 28, 2023. Several whip-like fish with fanged jaws and huge eyes that can dwell more than a mile deep in the ocean have washed up along a roughly 200-mile (322-kilometer) stretch of Oregon coastline, and it's unclear why, scientists and experts said. (Miranda Crowell via AP)