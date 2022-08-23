WASHINGTON STATE.-
Fred Meyer is holding a back to school hiring event on Tuesday, August, 23rd, from 4-7 p.m. Thousands of full and part-time positions are available and immediate on-site interviews will be granted.
Current job openings can be seen on the company career site.
Interested applicants should just walk into their local Fred Meyer and sign up at the hiring table.
"It's an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employees in the Northwest, we're committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose," said Sara Parker, Fred Meyer, Director of human resources.
Fred Meyer offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates.
Fred Meyer also offers:
Competitive wages and benefits
Tuition and reimbursement
Training and development
Health and wellness
Discounts
