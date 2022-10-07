Fred Meyer workers in Richland vote to unionize, ratify contract

RICHLAND, Wash. — Workers at the Fred Meyer in Richland voted to ratify their first union contract, according to UFCW3000, in a process that took over three years. The contract includes a new wage scale with annual raises, workplace safety language, avenues to escalate unaddressed concerns, protections from discipline without reason, health care access and union security.
Additionally, a grievance procedure is outlined, in case the employees experience “unjust discipline or any violations” of the contract, they have an ability to challenge it.
Next, the workers will familiarize themselves with the contract, receive union training, recruit leaders and get to know their union representative, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.