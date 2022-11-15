Free 'According to Coyote' performance will be at Wildhorse Resort

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hosting a performance from According to Coyote, which is an anthology of stories and Native American mythology of the Plateau Tribes, according to the press release from Terri Carnes. The performance is free for the public to attend, with doors opening at 6:45 p.m.
The performance will be at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on November 17 at 7 p.m. and features traditional song, dance and theatre. It’s about a trickster, Coyote, who learns about the success and lessons of legends of world origins.
According to Coyote was written by John Kauffman and is now directed by his niece, Josephine Keefe, according to the release. Kellen Lewis plays Coyote.
