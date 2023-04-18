PASCO, Wash.- The Inter-Mountain Alpine Club is helping those who want to backpack through the wilderness with a two-day Backpacking School.
The courses will prepare participants to be comfortable and safe on multi-day trips, with no prior experience necessary.
Veteran volunteers with years of experience will guide students through the essentials of clothing, packing, sleeping systems, first aid, rescue techniques and more.
The free course starts indoors on May 6 at the Columbia Basin College's Lecture Hall with the second day moving to Leslie Groves Park to demonstrate gear and first aid. A backpacking trip near Mount Rainier will end the course for students.
