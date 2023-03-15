RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland's Lifetime Dental Care is utilizing it's "Thank a Vet Day" to offer free basic dental care for veterans in the Tri-Cities area. Dentists and dental staff will donate time and services while donning "Thank-A-Vet" t-shirts.
"We’ve been blessed to have a great team with big hearts and enthusiasm who believe in paying it forward with their skills," said Navy veteran, Dr. Michael Breier. "We all felt that supporting our veterans is the least we could do to honor them for the freedom we all enjoy."
The "Thank a Vet Day" is in its seventh year of existence and served 22 veterans in 2022 with $17,000 in free dental services.
The 2023 event will take place on March 18th from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lifetime Dental Care office in Richland. There are limited spots available, and appointments are required. Veterans need to call 509-628-1144 to set up appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.