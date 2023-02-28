Free boat inspections offered by Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community of the free Vessel Safety Inspections offered to anyone in Franklin County, as Spring approaches and boat owners may be preparing for the season change.
Deputies will meet you anywhere in the county to inspect your boat, according to the FCSO post. During the inspection, they’ll make sure you have all of the safety equipment required to operate a boat on state waterways. Once you pass, you receive a 2023 Safety Inspection Sticker.
If you are seen on the water without a 2023 Safety Inspection Sticker, deputies may stop you to ask for an inspection. If you have the sticker, you will only be asked for an inspection if a safety rule is violated, according to FCSO.
Contact Deputy Safford for more information or to set up an inspection at jsafford@franklincountywa.gov.
