Free college tuition? Columbia Basin College Running Start info nights explains how

PASCO, WA – Columbia Basin College is again offering a series of Running Start Parent Information Sessions, this time with virtual events targeting all area high schools.
The Running Start program provides an opportunity for students to take college-level classes through CBC tuition-free. Every year, CBC partners with local high schools to provide details about Running Start to prospective students and parents and we want you to attend.
Current sophomores and juniors who are seeking a challenge, seeking college credits, or simply seeking a new environment are encouraged to attend. Parents of high school students who want to learn more about the program including, how the program works, what the program costs and how to get started, are also encouraged to attend.
With Running Start, students can participate in more advanced courses, experience a more independent learning environment and earn a degree all while earning their high school diploma.
Check the list and register to see if your student's high school is hosting a session or attend one of CBC’s "All Schools" sessions!