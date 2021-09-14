Free Community Cleanup Sept. 18th for Yakima Neighborhood

YAKIMA, WA - Residents in some areas of the City of Yakima will have the opportunity to help spruce up their neighborhood this Saturday, September 18th, during a free Community Cleanup event.
16th Ave. to 10th Ave. between Tieton Dr. and Nob Hill Blvd. will participate in the Sept. 18th free cleanup.
Households located from 16th Avenue to 10th Avenue between Tieton Drive and Nob Hill Boulevard will have the opportunity to participate in a free cleanup (see map) from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm this Saturday. Residents in this area can bring their items to the temporary disposal site located in the 1200 to 1500 blocks of West Arlington Street where large dumpsters will be available for the clean-up activity.
“Volunteers will also be driving trucks through your neighborhood to assist in properly disposing of trash, brush or other bulky items,” said Refuse and Recycling Manager Loretta Zammarchi. “This is a great opportunity for residents to band together.”
No commercial waste, construction or demolition debris, concrete, or hazardous waste will be accepted at the temporary disposal site. No loads will be accepted after 12:00 pm Saturday. The temporary disposal site on W. Arlington will be closed to through traffic for the day to facilitate clean-up activity.
Volunteers will be needed to assist staff at the disposal site, Zammarchi said. To volunteer or to organize a neighborhood clean-up team call 576-6739 or visit the Keep Yakima Clean Facebook or Instagram pages.