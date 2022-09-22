RICHLAND, Wash. — A free-to-attend Fall Career and Internship Fair will be held at WSU Tri-Cities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 13, allowing prospective employees to meet with an array of employers. The fair is the product of collaboration between WSU Tri-Cities, Columbia Basin College and the Washington Workforce Portal.
The press release from WSU Tri-Cities reports over 50 different employers have signed up for the fair. Employers can still register to be part of the fair using an online application. Standard businesses can register for $250, nonprofits and small businesses can register for $150.
The event is completely open to the public, but registration is required. Register online.
