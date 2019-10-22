YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District is partnering with Swofford and Halma Clinic and Chief Kamiakin Elementary School to host a free Flu Clinic that will be open to the public.

Attendees will be able to receive their annual flu shot at no cost regardless of their health insurance coverage. This event is open to all ages, however children under 18 years old must be accompanied by their parent.

WHEN: October 23, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chief Kamiakin Elementary School’s Cafeteria, 1700 E. Lincoln Ave. Sunnyside, WA 98944

WHY: The goal for this event is to provide an accessible way for community members toreceive their annual flu shot.