KENNEWICK, WA - Feed the Children, Tyson Foods and Americold have partnered to launch an “Alliance to Defeat Hunger” with a 10-city tour across the United States to help feed families in rural communities.
The next tour stop is in Kennewick on August 5 in partnership with Boys and Girls Club. The companies are also partnering with Amistad Elementary to set up a pantry where children and families can access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products during or after school hours.
The event will be Thursday, August 5, and Opening Remarks will be 9:30-10 AM and Distribution of Food & Essentials will be 10 AM-12 PM at 910 W. 7th Place in Kennewick.
In each city, Feed the Children, Tyson and Americold will hold distribution events for over 1,200 people with local community partners. At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of non-perishable food; a 15-pound box of essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; Tyson products and additional items.
The companies will also partner with schools in each community to set up a pantry where children and families can access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products during or after school hours.