Free food distribution event Saturday at New Beginning Community Christian Church

PASCO, WA - Restoration Community Impact will be hosting another free food distribution event this Saturday, August 6, in Pasco.
The drive through event will be at the New Beginning Community Christian Church, 1116 N 20th Ave. in Pasco, from 9 AM to 11 AM.
Food boxes will include farm fresh watermelons, cantaloupes, and other items to be distributed.
If you or someone you know is in need of food stop by Saturday and Restoration Community Impact will load up your trunk.
Some things to remember:
- Please check on your elders before heading over
- Please make room in your trunk before arriving
- Please stay in your car
- Pop your trunk and let us know how many families you are picking up for