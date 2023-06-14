RICHLAND WASH.- From June 26th-30th Washington State University Tri-Cities' MOSAIC center for student inclusion is going to be partnering with the Uptown Rainbow Connection to host a Free Gender fluid closet event in honor of pride month.
This closet will be free and open to the community. This event is judgment free zone that seeks to help individuals explore new outfits and accessories in many different styles.
If you would like to donate any clothing or accessories for the event there are several drop off locations in Richland
