New CPR technique could save lives

RICHLAND WASH.-  June 20th, Heart Safe Richland is partnering with Richland Fire and Emergency Services to provide Free hands only CPR training. 

Two classes will be offered at 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM. at the Richland Community Center. The class will be 30 minutes and is free for anyone to attend.

Children 8 years old and up are welcome to participate but must be accompanied by an adult. 

You can register for the event online or by phone at (509) 942-7529