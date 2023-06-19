RICHLAND WASH.- June 20th, Heart Safe Richland is partnering with Richland Fire and Emergency Services to provide Free hands only CPR training.
Two classes will be offered at 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM. at the Richland Community Center. The class will be 30 minutes and is free for anyone to attend.
Children 8 years old and up are welcome to participate but must be accompanied by an adult.
You can register for the event online or by phone at (509) 942-7529
