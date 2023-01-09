BENTONVILLE, Ark.-
Walmart is inviting communities across the country to get and stay healthy in the new year by hosting the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday, January 14.
“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy.
According to a Walmart press release Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles.
Walmart Wellness Day events will be held at more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country on January 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating stores can be found here.
Walmart's Wellness Day events will offer:
- Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings.
- Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia tetanus, HPV, whooping cough, chicken pox and more.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Wellness resources and the opportunity to speak with pharmacists.
"These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season," said Host.
