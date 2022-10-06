Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Throughout the hike, rangers will stop and share short stories about the history that shaped the mid-Columbia region, according to a press release from the MPNHP. The stories will start in the Ice Age, moving through time until World War II. Topics include Indigenous groups from the region, the Lewis and Clark Expedition, missionary arrivals and Hanford being chosen to produce plutonium during WWII.
“The Tri-Cities region has intersecting histories that helped shape the development of the United States and the world order after World War II,” said Becky Burghart, Hanford Unit Site Manager. “We are excited to work with rangers from Whitman Mission National Historical Park to share this history that is right here in our backyard.”
The hike will take participants to the top of Candy Mountain and back, gaining 555 feet of elevation. Be prepared for an uphill hike, bring food and water and be ready for weather changes. To attend, meet in the trailhead parking lot by 11:45 a.m. on October 15.
