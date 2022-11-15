SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
Heartlinks Hospice is providing a series of four Grief and the Holidays Workshops throughout the valley from December, 6-9.
"After the death of a family member or friend, holiday traditions and the sense of togetherness is changed forever," said Belinda Bell, Heartlinks Grief Services Supervisor.
The free workshops in Prosser, Richland, Sunnyside, and Yakima are for anyone who may be grieving the death of a loved one during the upcoming holiday season.
According to a Heartlinks news release, the workshops are 90 minutes longs and provide participants with validation of their feelings of grief and valuable tools to help people through the holidays.
"For the one grieving, family and religious gatherings may spark feelings of sadness and loneliness in a room full of happy people. These feelings can be difficult to process," Bell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.