YAKIMA WASH.- Yakima Health District is holding two Free Community Immunization Clinics.
All recommended childhood vaccines will be available at no cost. No appointment needed.
The first clinic will be at White Swan High School from 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM. - 551 Signal Peak Rd, White Swan, WA 98952.
The second will be at New Harrah Elementary School From 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM. - 7640 branch Rd, Harrah, WA, 98933.
For additional information go online or call (509) 575-4040
