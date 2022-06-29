Free Kids Fishing Day at Jubilee Lake collects fishing poles

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla National Forest will host a Kids Fishing Day on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jubilee Lake. The event features fishing lessons, games, prizes and snacks, all free for kids under 14. The lake is stocked with legal, trophy-sized fish for the kids to catch.
Volunteers will be at the event to teach first-time anglers. Poles will be loaned to anyone who doesn’t bring their own.
Attendees older than 12 will have to have a valid fishing license. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. All participants will be offered free hot dogs and sodas.
“We will have a lot for the kids to do, including a casting contest with prizes for each group and awards for the biggest fish caught during official derby hours,” said UNF Fish Biologist Bill Dowdy.
Throughout the event, the Tri-State Steelheaders will conduct a fishing pole drive. People can donate fishing poles in any condition that are then refurbished and given away at future events. The donated poles are given to kids “in hopes of encouraging a life-long love of fishing.”
