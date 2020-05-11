YAKIMA, WA - The Spring 2020 Heritage Garden workshop originally scheduled for the Yakima Area Arboretum has been changed to a webinar format due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
The workshop will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on Sunday, May 17th.
Click https://forms.gle/q3PBHSptt8DqkKCY7 to register for the workshop.
The free webinar is titled “Sharing the Love for Native Plants & Pollinators.” It is presented by the North & South Yakima Conservation Districts, as well as the Benton Conservation District. The Yakima Basin Integrated Plan (YBIP) Municipal Water Conservation Committee is one of the workshop sponsors.
The workshop was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, at the Arboretum, but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.
Contact Heritage Garden Program Assistant Ann Autrey 509-528-2683 for more about the workshop.