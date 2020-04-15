KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District is expanding its free "grab-and-go" meal program for children 18 years and younger, with the changes taking effect the week of April 20.

The expansion includes adding several more school-based meal sites. Starting on April 20, every elementary school and two middle schools will serve free "grab-and-go" meals to kids from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

And starting on Friday, April 24, the district will provide weekend meals as well, including food for Saturday and Sunday with the Friday meal bags.

Interactive Map

We’ve created an interactive map showing all the school site and bus drop-off locations so you can determine the location closest to you.

You can view the map here.

Meal Service Location List

Or here's a list of all the school sites offering meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Amistad Elementary School, 123 S. Kent St.

Amon Creek Elementary School, 18 Center Parkway

Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Place

Cascade Elementary, 505 S. Highland Drive

Cottonwood Elementary, 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd.

Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave.

Edison Elementary, 201 S. Dawes St.

Fuerza Elementary, 6011 W. 10th Place

Hawthorne Elementary, 3520 W. John Day Ave.

Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St.

Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave.

Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave.

Ridge View Elementary, 7001 W. 13th Ave.

Sage Crest Elementary, 6411 W. 38th Ave.

Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave.

Sunset View Elementary, 711 N. Center Parkway

Vista Elementary, 1701 N. Young St.

Washington Elementary, 105 W. 21st Ave.

Westgate Elementary, 2514 W 4th Ave.

And here are the bus drop-off locations and times:

812 Klamath, 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Layton Park, 11:30-11:50 a.m.

Plymouth Post Office, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Finley Community Church, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

90 S. Verbena St., 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Chinook Mobile Home Park, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Sun Meadows Mobile Home Park, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.

West Seventh Avenue & South Vancouver Street (Underwood Park), 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Santiago Estates, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

West Canal Dr. at Mocha Express 11 to 11:20 a.m.

West Rio Grande Avenue & North Arthur Place, 11:25 to 11:50 a.m.

Roasters Coffee off West Arrowhead Avenue, 12 to 12:20 p.m.

Parking lot at New Vintage Church, 12:25 to 12:45 p.m.

Copper Ridge Apartments, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Chinook Middle School, 11:40 a.m to 12 p.m.

Whispering Winds Mobile Home Park (parking lot by the entrance), 11 to 11:20 a.m.

West 21st Avenue & South Rainier Street, 11:25 to 11:45 a.m.

South Vermont Street & West Seventh Place, 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.

North McKinley Street & West Albany Court, 11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West First Avenue & South Quay Street, 12:05 to 12:25 p.m.

Bermuda Road by the fire station, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Hansen Park at the playground parking lot, 11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Service times and locations are subject to change.

If your child is sick, you may pick up a meal for them even if they are not present. The parent/guardian will be asked to provide their full name and to attest that they have a child who could not be present.