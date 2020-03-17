WAPATO, WA - Free Meals are being provided for All Children (ages 1-18) during the COVID-19 District Closure will be provided by the Wapato School District. The program is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 18th and continue through Friday, April 24th (subject to change per Washington State Government).
Children must be present to receive a meal.
Children will be able to “Grab and Go” with their meals at the times and locations specified below. Children will be given a lunch and a breakfast for the following morning. Locations and Service Times (Monday-Friday) are:
- Simcoe Elementary School: 11:00-12:30
- Wapato High School: 11:00-12:30
- Adams View Complex, Fort Road: 11:00-12:30
- Wolf Point Complex, Campbell Road: 11:00-12:30
- Wind Machine Sales, 5250 Yakima Valley Highway: 11:00-12:30
- Parker, WA, Post Office, 2nd and Main Intersection: 11:00-12:30
- Wheeler’s Corner, Lateral A and W. Wapato: 11:00-12:30
- Leo Gasseling Farms, 750 Evans Road: 11:00-12:30
Meals will not be provided during Spring Break, April 6-10, 2020.