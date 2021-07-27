YAKIMA, WA - The Henry Beauchamp community center partnered with the Yakima school district to provide free meals for children in the area.
"It was just a way to meet the need and the community. The center is about 53 years old and the center was built to meet the various needs of the community." Said the Director, Adrianne Garner. "Food equity just being one of them and so we built upon the food equity piece to make sure our kiddos in the community are having access to food, particularly when their parents are at work."
This program gives kids one free breakfast everyday Monday through Thursday. It's free for all kids even if they are not part of the school district.
It's open to all children between 1 and 18 years old.
Along with the free meals, the program provides other activities to have more options for the kids.
"We do coding with Central Washington University, we do first T on Mondays for kids that play golf, we do various arts and crafts." Said Program Coordinator, Mayra Licea. "We take them on off site field trips, we do swimming with them every Wednesday."
Breakfast is served between 9 and 9:30 each morning and Lunch is served between 12 and 12:30 the program runs through August 12, 2021.
The program was developed to help families in need.
"The demographics surrounding the Beauchamp center are mostly farm workers, or elderly, low-in-come people." Said the Director, Adrianne Garner.