KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick School District will begin delivering free meals to children 18 years and younger by bus to several locations, starting Monday, March 30.

The deliveries will happen Monday through Friday at least through April 24, including the week of Spring Break.

The district also will continue serving meals at several schools sites. Some of the sites have changed, see below for details.

The bus drop-off locations and times are as follows:

Plymouth Post Office, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Finley Community Church, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.



90 S. Verbena St., 12 to 12:30 p.m.



East Sixth Avenue & South Cedar Street (Layton Park), 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.



Chinook Mobile Home Park, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.



Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 12 to 12:30 p.m.



Sun Meadows Mobile Home Park, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.



West Seventh Avenue & South Vancouver Street (Underwood Park), 12 to 12:30 p.m.



Santiago Estates, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.



North Cleveland Street (cul de sac behind Bruchis), 11 to 11:20 a.m.



West Rio Grande Avenue & North Arthur Place, 11:25 to 11:55 a.m.



Roasters Coffee off West Arrowhead Avenue, 12 to 12:20 p.m.



Parking lot at Vintage Church, 12:25 to 12:45 p.m.



Copper Ridge Apartments, 11 to 11:30 a.m.



Sage Crest Elementary School, 11:35 to 11:55 a.m.



Chinook Middle School, 12 to 12:30 p.m.



Whispering Winds Mobile Home Park (parking lot by the entrance), 11 to 11:20 a.m.



West 21st Avenue & South Rainier Street, 11:25 to 11:45 a.m.



Cascade Elementary School, 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



South Vermont Street & West Seventh Place, 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.



North McKinley Street & West Albany Court, 11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.



West First Avenue & South Quay Street, 12:05 to 12:25 p.m.



Bermuda Road by the fire station, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.



Cottonwood Elementary School, 12 to 12:30 p.m.



Edison Elementary School, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Hansen Park, 11 to 11:30 a.m.



Ridge View Elementary School, 11:35 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The district also will serve free meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at least through April 24, including the week of Spring Break, at the following schools:

Amistad Elementary School, 123 S. Kent St.



Amon Creek Elementary School, 18 Center Parkway.



Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Place.



Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave.



Hawthorne Elementary, 3520 W. John Day Ave.



Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St.



Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave.



Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave.



Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave.



Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave.

Ridge View and Vista elementary schools both previously had the on-site meal service, but are moving to bus delivery-based service (with a stop at Ridge View and multiple stops in Vista’s neighborhood) to match demand.

The meals include a breakfast and a lunch served in a “grab-and-go” bag. They’re free to all children 18 years and younger. Children must be present to receive a bag; meals won’t be provided for children who aren’t present.