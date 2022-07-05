Free music and movies in Yakima all summer

YAKIMA, Wash. — Free summer entertainment will be available in City of Yakima parks throughout Summer 2022 through multiple series, including the Summer Concert Series, Viva La Musica and the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series.
“The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts and films outdoors,” said Ken Wilkinson, Parks and Recreation Manager. “The community is invited to relax and listen to great music or watch family films in a beautiful park.”
Every Sunday through August 14, a family film will be shown at Chesterley Park. Movies start at sunset near the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road. The movie lineup includes:
July 10 - Clifford the Big Red Dog
July 17 - Raiders of the Lost Ark
July 24 - Spirit Untamed
July 31 - Field of Dreams
August 7 - Spider-Man: No Way Home
August 14 - Encanto
The Summer Sunset Concert Series will feature a different performance in Franklin Park from 6-8 p.m. every Friday through August 12. The artist lineup includes:
July 8 - DieBruder - classic rock
July 15 - Under the Covers - 80s and 90s rock
July 22 - Red Light Challenge - alternative and indie pop
July 29 - Camille Bloom - folk rock
August 5 - American Honey Band - country and rock
August 12 - Spiced Rye - Americana
Viva La Musica will be at multiple locations throughout the summer, offering family-friendly Latin music on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. The first three concerts will be at Miller Park:
July 10 - Los del RegioCalentano
July 17 - Super Escandalo
July 24 - Banda la Palmera
The following three concerts will be at Martin Luther King Jr. Park:
July 31 - Explosion Musical
August 7 - Rebeldes de la Sierra
August 14 - Los de Alla
Viva La Musica will also hold a finale concert from 4-7 p.m. September 11 at Miller Park with Adventureros Musical Los Nuevos Coyotes and Los Hermanos Arroyo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.