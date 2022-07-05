Free music and movies in Yakima all summer

YAKIMA, Wash. — Free summer entertainment will be available in City of Yakima parks throughout Summer 2022 through multiple series, including the Summer Concert Series, Viva La Musica and the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series. 

“The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts and films outdoors,” said Ken Wilkinson, Parks and Recreation Manager. “The community is invited to relax and listen to great music or watch family films in a beautiful park.” 

Every Sunday through August 14, a family film will be shown at Chesterley Park. Movies start at sunset near the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road. The movie lineup includes:

  • July 10 - Clifford the Big Red Dog 
  • July 17 - Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • July 24 - Spirit Untamed 
  • July 31 - Field of Dreams
  • August 7 - Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • August 14 - Encanto 

The Summer Sunset Concert Series will feature a different performance in Franklin Park from 6-8 p.m. every Friday through August 12. The artist lineup includes:

  • July 8 - DieBruder - classic rock
  • July 15 - Under the Covers - 80s and 90s rock
  • July 22 - Red Light Challenge - alternative and indie pop 
  • July 29 - Camille Bloom - folk rock
  • August 5 - American Honey Band - country and rock
  • August 12 - Spiced Rye - Americana 

Viva La Musica will be at multiple locations throughout the summer, offering family-friendly Latin music on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. The first three concerts will be at Miller Park:

  • July 10 - Los del RegioCalentano 
  • July 17 - Super Escandalo 
  • July 24 - Banda la Palmera 

The following three concerts will be at Martin Luther King Jr. Park:

  • July 31 - Explosion Musical 
  • August 7 - Rebeldes de la Sierra 
  • August 14 - Los de Alla 

Viva La Musica will also hold a finale concert from 4-7 p.m. September 11 at Miller Park with Adventureros Musical Los Nuevos Coyotes and Los Hermanos Arroyo. 