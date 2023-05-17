GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents are invited to recycle any unused paint they may have, free of charge on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grandview Public Works located at 603 N. Willoughby Rd.
The one day paint drop-off will be hosted by PaintCare, a nonprofit paint recycling organization and the City of Grandview. According to a PaintCare press release space is limited and registration is required for those hoping to drop-off paint.
If you can't make it to the one day paint recycling event PaintCare offers free year-round recycling throughout the area.
What can be recycled:
- Unwanted or unused paints, primers or stains. Deck and concrete sealers and clear finishes. Paints must be in original, sealed containers with the manufacturer label.
What can't be recycled:
- Leaking, unlabeled or empty containers. Aerosol spray paints, drums or containers larger than five gallons or hazardous materials.
