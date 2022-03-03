WASHINGTON - No Discover Pass needed to enjoy the great outdoors in Washington on Wednesday.
March 9 is a free day for places like Palouse Falls where Discover Passes are required. Wednesday’s free day is in honor of Billy Frank Jr. who worked with the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission before he died. The next ‘land free’ days will be March 19 and April 22.
The remaining 2022 State Parks free days are as follows:
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend
Sunday, June 19 - Juneteenth
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day
