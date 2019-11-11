PASCO, WA - A popular barbecue restaurant now has another location in the Tri-Cities.

Porter's Real Barbecue's third location near Sandifur Parkway and Road 68 will have their grand opening on Tuesday.

Starting at 11 a.m., Porter's will be handing out free barbecue at their new location. You'll get to choose from either half a pound of pulled pork or brisket with a side and drink... until they run out.

This is Porter's second opening in the last two years. According to the owner, the expansion is only possible because of all the fans of their food.

"Each one of our locations represents just a massive amount of work, time, energy, passion," said Reed Kinney, the owner. "Of course under all that is the support from the community that makes it even possible for us to consider to even expand. So, opening a new location is always a sign of a healthy business, sign of a business that's well-supported locally."

Kinney and his brother designed the new space and built it themselves over the last couple of months.