YAKIMA,WA - Yakima students will be learning all about radio journalism and podcasts this weekend.

KUOW of Seattle and Northwest Public Broadcasting are coming together to bring back the radioactive radio journalism and podcast workshop to Yakima.

The two-day workshop is all about learning how to write a script, what voicing techniques to use, how to use a microphone. Then how to put it all together

Bilingual radio reporter Enrique Pérez, Northwest public Broadcasting says podcasts are a powerful medium despite being all audio.

"It really hones in on certain ways of communicating that writing an essay in their English class doesn't. It's less formal, it's more personable and it's a better way to connect to people one on one," said Pérez.

On the end of the second of day of workshops teens will have finished a full podcast.

Students are required to attend both days of workshops. Lunch will be provided.

The registration deadline is February 17th, 2020.

For those interested in participating register at kuow.org/radioactive