SALEM, Ore.- The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is conducting boat inspections ahead of the start of spring and summer recreation season across the state starting May 6.
The inspections are voluntary and are an opportunity for boat owners to make sure their boats are up-to-date and in compliance with all state regulations before hitting the water according an OSP press release.
"This is a great opportunity for folks to get everything looked over and have a positive interaction with law enforcement," said Captain Casey Thomas.
No reservations are necessary for the inspections and boaters are welcome to stop by and meet Fish and Wildlife Troopers and Marine Deputies and ask any questions about boating safety.
Boat safety inspection locations:
- Hermiston: Saturday, May 6 at Good Shepherd Hospital, 610 NW 11th St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pendleton: Sunday, May 7 at the Convention Center, 1601 Westgate Pl. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
