KENNWICK, WA – Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex is back open for regular golf and FootGolf. In appreciation of the frontline employees, the Tri-Plex is offering one free round of golf or FootGolf, May 11-15 to anyone in healthcare, police, fire or state patrol. The sacrifice and dedication of our local frontline employees is helping to save lives and we hope they will enjoy this nice weather and a free round!
Safety of customers is the top priority and the following policies and rules have been implemented to allow golfing to safely return to our course
Groups will be limited to 2 players (up to 4 players from the same household will be allowed)
Tee times will be made in advance and we encourage pre-payment
Check-in for golf will be in a designated space limited to one guest at a time
All golfers must provide contact information before playing golf (email or phone #)
Golf carts will be limited to one rider per golf cart (no additional fees will apply)
We ask that all guests pay with credit card (no cash)
The driving range will be limited to golfers playing that day
Doors will be propped open to avoid touch points
Ball washers have been removed from the golf course to reduce touch points
Rakes have been removed from the golf course bunkers to reduce touch points (play as ground under repair)
The cups have been raised above ground level and flag sticks are to remain in place to avoid touch points
Garbage cans have been removed from the golf course to reduce touch points
Cleaning of high touch points has been increased to 4 to 6 times per day
Employees at point of sale stations wear gloves and masks All employees have received additional training on sanitary standards
Disc Golf is not available at this time
FootGolf players must bring own soccer balls. We are not renting out equipment at this time
For more information, please contact Brandon Lange at (509) 585-4279 or brandon.lange@ci.kennewick.wa.us.