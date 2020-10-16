Free Spudnuts donuts for retired Hanford workers - Drive-thru event

RICHLAND, WA - October 30th is National Day of Remembrance, a day to thank, honor, and remember those who helped develop and support our nations nuclear weapons program.
The event will be Friday, October 30th, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Critical Nurse Staffing, 295 Bradley Blvd., in Richland.
Critical Nurse Staffing LLC is giving thanks to former Hanford workers’ in our community by hosting a drive-thru event at their Richland office. What a better way to celebrate over 75 years of Hanford History, than with the Spudnut Shop who is also celebrating 72 years of the world- famous Spudnut. Please RSVP for your box of Spudnuts by October 26th.
Critical Nurse Staffing will also handout reusable facemasks to all attendees. Call 509-316-6518 to reserve your pickup time.