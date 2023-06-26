HERMISTON, Ore.- Children 18 and under can get a free lunch in the park every day this summer.
“Our goal is to remove all barriers and make sure meals are getting to kids who need a good lunch,” said program manager Diana Picard.
Hermiston and the Oregon Department of Education are partnering to provide the Free Lunch at the Park program this summer.
According to the City of Hermiston this is the 15th year of the program that now includes five locations. No paperwork is required for the lunch.
Free lunch at the park locations:
- Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 11:30-11:45.
- Sunset Park, 11:30-11:45.
- Butte Park, 12:00-12:15.
- Sunset Elementary School, 12:15-12:30.
- Victory Square Park, 12:30-12:45.
