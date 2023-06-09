WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Public Schools are offering a free summer meal program. According to the district the meals will be available for children aged 1-18 and must be eaten on-site.
Free summer meal locations, dates and times:
- Sharpstein Elementary. 410 S. Howard. June 26-Aug 4, Mon-Thurs, breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11-11:30 a.m.
- Garrison Middle School. 906 Chase Ave. June 26-Aug 4, Mon-Thurs, Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11-11:30 a.m.
- Walla Walla High School. 800 Abbott Rd. June 26-Aug 4, Mon-Thurs, Breakfast 8:45-9 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Lincoln High School. 614 S. 3rd Ave. June 26-June 30, July 10-21, Mon-Fri, Lunch 11:30-12 p.m.
- Opportunity, 1917 E Isaacs Ave. June 26- July 13, Mon-Thurs, Lunch 9:55 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
- Sea-Tech Skills Center, 252 Campus Loop. June 26-July 14, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 9:40-9:55 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Valle Lindo Homes, 343 Farmland Rd. June 26-Aug 18, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30-12 p.m.
- YMCA, 340 S Park. June 26-Aug 18, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m., Lunch 11-11:30 a.m.
- Green Park Elementary, 1105 Isaacs Ave. June 26-Aug 18, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Washington Park. 700 W. Cherry St. June 26-Aug 11, Mon-Fri, Lunch 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.