YAKIMA, Wash.- A free soccer camp for kids ages 4-18 is coming to the SOZO Sports Complex on July 28.
The free camp, put on by the nonprofits ELLA Sports Foundation and Community First Soccer Organization will feature a Kid's Camp for ages 4-13 and a College Showcase for ages 14-18. Registration for the camp is now open.
The soccer camp hopes to provide a platform for high-school aged players to showcase their skills to local college coaches according to a press release announcing the camp, while also empowering Latina athletes to pursue their goals.
Male and female soccer players from several regional colleges and professional players and coaches from around Washington will be volunteering at the camp.
Colleges participating in the Summer Soccer Camp and College Showcase:
- St. Marin's University Men's soccer team.
- Central Washington University Women's soccer team.
- Columbia Basin College Men's and Women's teams.
- Blue Mountain Community College Men's and Women's teams.
- Yakima Valley Community College Women's team.
- Montana State Billings Men's team.
- Walla Walla Community College Men's team.
- Highline Community College Men's team.
