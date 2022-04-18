KENNEWICK, Wash. - It's the last day to file your taxes and Kona Ice wants to give people a break from the stress!
They'll be handing our free shaved ice today from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. in the Tri-Cities. Those locations include the Grocery Outlets in Richland, Pasco and in front of Just Joel's in Kennewick.
It's also National Chill Out Day and the owners of Kona Ice, Sandra and Grover Kerr, said it is a great way to remind people to file their taxes and reward themselves with a treat afterwards. Sandra says their theme is "No Taxation without Relaxation!"
They have sugar-free options available for those who are diabetic and cannot have any sugar, but would still like to have a free treat.
Here's a few thing to also keep in mind on the last day to file your taxes.
