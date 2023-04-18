WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Benton County Mosquito Control is helping to limit the mosquito population with a free tire recycling event on April 22.
BCMC says the event eliminates a place for female mosquitos to lay eggs, as one tire can support thousands of eggs.
Washington's Department of Ecology is helping with the event to keep the recycling at zero cost to households.
The event is open to all residents of Benton County who can show proof of residence. Households are limited to 20 tires that cannot have rims and are not tractor or semi tires.
The event runs on April 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Benton County Mosquito Control Building.
