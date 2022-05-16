RICHLAND, Wash. —
After a two-year pause, the U.S. Department of Energy is once again offering free tours of the B Reactor National Historic Landmark, which is part of the Hanford Site’s Manhattan Project National Historical Park.
During World War II, there were three main Manhattan Project locations secretly built for the U.S. to create an atomic bomb before Nazi Germany. Hanford was one of them, bringing over 50,000 people to create and run an industrial complex with nuclear reactors producing plutonium.
In 1943, the government took over tiny agricultural towns in order to build Hanford. Along with the B Reactor Landmark, the historical park also features a bank, fruit warehouse, water pump house and high school from those towns.
The B Reactor was built in only 11 months, beginning operation in September 1944. It produced plutonium that was used in the 1945 Trinity Test and the 1945 Fat Man weapon drop on Nagasaki, Japan. B Reactor tours give visitors the opportunity to stand in front of the world’s first full-scale nuclear production reactor.
“Touring the B Reactor is like stepping back into the WWII era,” said DOE program manager for the Hanford Manhattan Project National Historical Park, Colleen French. “It’s certainly a marvel of science and engineering, but it represents so much more than that. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn from docents at the reactor and spend time on their own as they ponder the questions raised by Manhattan Project and its profound impacts.”
The walking facility tour includes transportation to and from the reactor. It is around four hours long and free for all ages. Masks are welcome but not required. The tours will only be offered when the Benton and Franklin counties COVID-19 Community Level is ranked low/green by the CDC.
“We are thrilled to see the public tours of the B Reactor at Hanford’s Manhattan Project National Historical Park resuming,” said Visit Tri-Cities President and CEO Michael Novakovich. “Our community’s rich WWII and Cold War history and heritage are ever present on the tour. You can also Get Your Geek On! through the discovery of how fun STEM tourism truly is and how the men and women of the Manhattan Project were not only patriots but helped usher in the atomic age. Equally important, B Reactor tours are a significant tourism draw and a key economic driver of our nearly half-a-billion-dollar visitor economy that helps enhance the quality of life of every single Tri-Citian.”
Tours begin Thursday, May 26 and will be offered through November. During the summer, tours will be offered six days a week, as well as the holiday weekends of Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
