PASCO, Wash.-Free health screenings will be available for the community at the Pasco Farmers Market on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vaccines necessary for school will be available and health professionals will be providing blood pressure, blood glucose and heart rate screenings at the Farmers Market located at the corner of 3rd and Lewis in Pasco.
“Franklin County is nearly 60 percent Latino and a lot of our community members don’t have access to health care," said Franklin County Administrator Mike Gonzalez. "There’s a lot of expenses that start to incur, especially at the start of the school year. So if we can help families out, I’m always willing to help."
Dr. Leo Morales and Dr. Gino Aisenberg from the Latino Center for Health are partnering with the Farmers Market to make the health screenings possible.
